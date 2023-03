Hintz logged two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson on the opening goal and also assisted on a Joe Pavelski tally later in the first period. With six goals and two assists during his five-game point streak, it's fair to say Hintz is back to being a borderline-elite force on offense. The 26-year-old has 29 tallies, 29 helpers, 144 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 55 contests this season.