Hintz (undisclosed) registered a power-play helper in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Hintz entered Monday as a game-time decision, but he was able to play. It worked out well, as he provided the secondary assist on Denis Gurianov's series-clinching goal in overtime. The helper snapped a four-game drought for Hintz, who has 11 points, 42 shots on goal and 32 hits through 21 contests. The Stars will have at least one extra day off before the start of the Stanley Cup Finals, giving Hintz more time to fully recover from his minor injury.