Hintz collected a goal and an assist in Dallas' 5-2 win over Arizona on Friday.

Hintz's marker early in the second period tied the contest at 2-2, and he then provided the primary assist on Jason Robertson's game-winner late in the same frame. Hintz is up to 34 goals and 69 points in 67 outings this season. He's just three goals and three points shy of his career highs in those respective categories.