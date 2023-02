Hintz scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Hintz has scored in back-to-back contests following a three-game point drought. This was his first power-play point since Jan. 27 -- the Stars have been slumping with the man advantage lately, explaining a general dip in offense for their best players. The 26-year-old now has 25 goals, 52 points, 133 shots on net, a plus-20 rating and 17 power-play points through 52 appearances.