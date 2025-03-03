Hintz scored a goal on three shots, distributed three power-play assists and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

Hintz was able to get the second goal of his four-game point streak, but he also has a stunning nine assists in that span. All three helpers came on power-play tallies by Wyatt Johnston as the Stars dominated the special-teams battle. The 28-year-old Hintz is dialed in with five multi-point efforts over his last 11 outings. For the season, he has 24 goals, 23 assists, 14 power-play points, 128 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 56 appearances in his usual top-six role.