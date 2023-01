Hintz scored a power-play goal on six shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils.

Hintz's 20th goal of the season came on a Miro Heiskanen assist late in the first period. This was Hintz's second point over three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The Finnish forward has 46 points, 106 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 31 hits and a plus-21 rating through 43 outings overall.