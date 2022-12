Hintz netted two goals in a 3-2 win against Nashville on Tuesday.

Hintz scored a power-play marker at 2:15 of the second period and netted the game-winning goal with just 53 seconds left in the contest. This was his second straight multi-goal game, and it was the third consecutive contest where Hintz found the back of the net at least once. The 26-year-old is up to 18 goals and 40 points in 35 contests this season.