Hintz (lower body) took line rushes during the warmups and is expected to play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz has been in and out of the lineup as he manages a nagging lower-body injury, but he appears good to go Tuesday. Hintz's injury is likely to be a factor throughout the season, so it won't be surprising to see him frequently listed as a game-time decision. He usually operates in a top-six role when he plays, and he's collected 12 points in 14 outings.