Hintz (lower body) participated in warmups and will play in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz missed Tuesday's game against the Panthers due to a nagging lower-body injury. He's been able to manage it better over the last month, missing just six of the last 19 games while racking up 17 points in his 13 appearances in that span. The Finn will likely operate in a top-six role Thursday.