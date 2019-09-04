Hintz (foot) is listed on the training camp roster Dallas released Wednesday.

Hintz played with a fractured foot during the Stars' final contest of the 2018-19 campaign -- a Game 7 loss to the Blues -- but that injury was never expected to impact his availability for camp. The 22-year-old winger had a relatively successful rookie season in 2018-19, picking up nine goals and 22 points in 58 regular-season appearances before adding five goals and three assists in 13 playoff games, but he should be in line for a larger even-strength role this year as well as a permanent spot on one of Dallas' power-play units, giving him 35-plus point upside.