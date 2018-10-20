Hintz was reassigned to AHL Texas on Saturday.

The NHL's Stars are off until Tuesday, but the touted winger prospect won't get a break, as the minor-league club has a game against AHL Iowa on Saturday. Chosen in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 draft, Hintz has recorded four PIM and seven empty shots on goal through his first five games in the NHL.

