Hintz was promoted from AHL Texas on Monday.

If Hintz were to crack the lineup Monday or Tuesday -- against the Senators or Predators, respectively -- it would mark his NHL debut. The Finn has notched 27 points in 55 minor-league outings this season. Selected with the 49th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old would likely bounce Remi Elie if given a shot.