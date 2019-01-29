Stars' Roope Hintz: Receives league-level promotion
Hintz was called up from AHL Texas on Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
This move corresponds to the Stars having placed Tyler Pitlick (upper body) on injured reserve. Hintz -- whom the Stars drafted in the second round (49th overall) in 2015 -- will look to build upon the five points that he crafted through his first 25 games at the top level.
