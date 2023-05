Hintz logged an assist, four shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Hintz won a faceoff back to Thomas Harley, who had a shot tipped in by Tyler Seguin in the third period. The 26-year-old has been held off the scoresheet just twice in eight playoff games, racking up five goals, eight assists, 24 shots, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating in a top-line role.