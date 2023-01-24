Hintz logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Hintz was eased back into action with just 14:38 of ice time in his first appearance since leaving a Jan. 8 game versus the Panthers with an upper-body injury. He set up Jamie Benn on the opening goal. Hintz played on the second line Monday, but it's a safe bet he'll eventually rejoin Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski on the top line at some point, even though Tyler Seguin filled that spot well in Hintz's absence. For the season, the 26-year-old Finn has 19 goals, 26 helpers, 98 shots on net and a plus-23 rating through 41 outings.