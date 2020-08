Hintz posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Hintz had a hand in Corey Perry's second-period tally. The 23-year-old Hintz has collected just two assists -- both on the power play -- and 10 shots in five postseason games. He ranked tied for second on the Stars with 19 goals in the regular season, so he'll eventually need to start converting some of his own chances.