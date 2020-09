Hintz had a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

Hintz set up Jason Dickinson's goal in the first period to put the Stars on the board. The helper gave Hintz two goals and 11 assists in 24 playoff games. It was his first shorthanded point of the playoff -- he's also amassed eight points on the power play.