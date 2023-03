Hintz registered three assists in Dallas' 6-5 overtime victory over the Flames on Saturday.

Hintz entered the contest on a three-game scoring drought, but just before that he recorded nine goals and 12 points over eight outings from Feb. 25-March 11. Overall in 2022-23, he has 32 goals and 65 points in 62 appearances. Hintz's three helpers Saturday is the most he's registered in a single game this season.