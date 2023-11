Hintz posted a goal with two assists in Monday's 6-3 win against the Rangers.

Hintz came to play in the home win, ending up with a game-best plus-3 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in his 17:22 of ice time. The 27-year-old Finnish pivot had his second three-point night in the past nine games, and he now has four goals and 10 points in 10 games in the month of November. He'll look to remain hot heading into Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights.