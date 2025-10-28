Hintz (undisclosed) is still day-to-day and not expected to play against Washington on Tuesday, Brien Rea of Victory+ reports.

Hintz is poised to miss his second straight game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 win over Carolina. He has produced one goal, seven assists, 28 shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits across eight appearances this season. Tyler Seguin will probably continue to skate on the first line because of Hintz's absence.