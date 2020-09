Hintz (undisclosed) was deemed unfit to play in Monday's Game 6 clash with Tampa Bay, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz may be stuck in a 12-game goal drought, though he has chipped in four helpers in his previous five contests prior to getting hurt. With the center unavailable Justin Dowling again figures to jump into a third-line center role. Looking ahead to next season, the 28-year-old should be capable of securing a more permanent spot on the 23-man roster.