Stars' Roope Hintz: Returns to lineup Saturday
HIntz (lower body) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Blackhawks, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
Hintz is back after a seven-game absence. The Stars got rolling in his absence with six wins in that span, so it doesn't appear Hintz will return to the top six right away. However, he'll reinforce the third line and look to pick up where he left off after scoring nine goals and adding two assists over 16 contests.
