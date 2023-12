Hintz logged an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

Hintz has a goal and three assists during his four-game point streak. The 27-year-old hasn't been held off the scoresheet in more than two straight games since early November. For the season, he's produced 11 goals, 18 assists, 73 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 31 contests.