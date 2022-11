Hintz notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson on the Stars' lone goal of the game. Both forward are on six-game point streak, with Hintz racked up three goals and seven assists in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old Finn has five tallies, 12 helpers, 25 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 13 appearances.