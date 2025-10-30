site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Roope Hintz: Ruled out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hintz (undisclosed) will not play Thursday in Tampa Bay, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Hintz will be out of action for the third consecutive game. He has a goal and seven helpers across eight NHL games this season.
