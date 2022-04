Hintz scored a pair of goals -- one on the power play and the other shorthanded -- in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hintz led the charge on offense, but his teammates didn't lend much support in a tough loss. The 25-year-old has been excellent with three goals and five helpers in his last five games. He's no stranger to special teams production, with four shorthanded points and 22 more on the power play among his 66 points in 74 outings overall.