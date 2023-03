Hintz scored three goals on seven shots, fueling the Stars to a 5-2 win over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Hintz started the game on fire, potting two power-play goals past Petr Mrazek in the first period. He would pick up the hat trick off an empty-net goal in the third period to ice the game at 5-2. This performance gives Hintz goals in four straight games, potting six goals in that span. On the season, he has 29 goals and 56 points in 54 games.