Stars' Roope Hintz: Scores in opener, but loses
Hintz scored Dallas' only goal in a 2-1 home loss to the Bruins on Thursday.
Hintz pulled the Stars to within a goal at the 7:55 mark of the second period, but that's all the offense Dallas would muster in its home opener. The 22-year-old found the scoresheet 22 times in 58 contests a season ago and presently occupies a top-six role with the Stars. Expected to log minutes in all situations, Hintz will have plenty of opportunities to collect points this season and should be able to surpass his point total from 2018-19.
