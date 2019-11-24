Hintz (lower body) tallied a goal on two shots and skated 16:59 in a 2-1 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Hintz missed seven games with the injury, but he looked no worse for wear by scoring the opening goal at 14:08 of the first period. He returned to his regular second-line role for the contest. The Finn has 10 goals and 12 points in 17 appearances this season. Fantasy owners who had him reserved should not hesitate to activate him.