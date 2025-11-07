Hintz scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Ducks.

Hintz returned from a five-game absence due to an undisclosed injury and logged 18:15 of ice time. That's roughly in line with his usual workload, especially with how the Stars often spread out the ice time. The center is up to two goals, seven helpers, 31 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over nine outings this season. As long as he stays healthy, he should continue to be a reliable source of offense.