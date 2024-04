Hintz scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hintz has picked up the pace with three goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 27-year-old got the Stars on the board in the second period, but their comeback effort fell short. He's at 29 goals, 63 points, 175 shots on net and a plus-25 rating through 75 appearances. Hintz has had some dry spells on offense, but he's still on the cusp of reaching the 30-goal mark for the third year in a row.