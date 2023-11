Hintz registered an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Hintz tallied in the final minute of the second period, and that was enough to force overtime. The Finn has three goals and three assists over his last five outings, coming on the heels of a four-game slump. He's at eight goals, 17 points, 43 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 17 appearances this season while maintaining his usual top-line role.