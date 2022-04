Hintz scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Lightning.

Hintz tallied with 4:50 left in regulation, breaking up Andrei Vasilevskiy's bid for a shutout in a goalie duel with Scott Wedgewood. The tally was Hintz's second in as many games. The Finn has been excellent with 32 goals, 62 points, 192 shots on net, 71 hits and a plus-19 rating through 71 contests.