Hintz scored a goal, logged two hits and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Sharks.

Hintz's point streak is now at seven games (four goals, seven assists) after his third-period tally. The 25-year-old is up to six tallies, 18 points, 26 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, nine hits and 11 blocked shots in 14 contests. He's firmly entrenched on the Stars' dynamic top line, so this level of production shouldn't be considered surprising.