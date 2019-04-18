Stars' Roope Hintz: Scores twice in lopsided victory
Hintz scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Dallas.
Hintz's first goal came on a power play. He would add another goal, this one at even-strength, midway through the second period. After tallying 22 points in 58 regular-season games, the 22-year-old now has picked up the first two playoff points of his career.
