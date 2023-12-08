Hintz netted a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 win over Washington in a shootout.

Hintz tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, deflecting a puck that bounced behind Charlie Lindgren, before evening the score again at 4-4 with a second tally later in the frame. Hintz had gone six games without a goal, logging three assists in that span. He's now up to 10 goals and 22 points through 24 games this season.