Hintz scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets. He also added three hits and a blocked shot.

Hintz delivered his strongest performance of the young season, tying the game with two minutes remaining in regulation before scoring the winner on a breakaway at 3:47 of overtime. The Finnish center now has five goals in 10 appearances, all coming in his last seven. His five shots were particularly encouraging, as it was his second-best output of the season in that regard, and his continued involvement alongside Dallas' top offensive players gives him substantial fantasy upside despite occasional fluctuations in production.

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