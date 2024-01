Hintz scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Hints has three points over his last two contests since he snapped a three-game slump. The 27-year-old's tally Wednesday was the game-winner in the blowout victory over the Stars' rivals. Hintz is up to 17 goals, 36 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 38 appearances in a top-line role this season.