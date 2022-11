Hintz collected two goals and an assist during a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Hintz, who has collected five points in three games, produced his second three-point game this season. The 2015 second-round draft selection opened the scoring with a power-play slap shot from the left faceoff circle. Hintz also connected on a second-period unassisted marker. Hintz has collected five goals on just 20 shots this season. Against the Kings, he added a season-high four shots and two hits.