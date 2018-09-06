The Stars will have a close eye on Hintz during this weekend's Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan, the Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

According to Stars development coordinator Rich Peverley, Hintz is "a guy who's probably the closest of anyone on this team besides (Miro) Heiskanen to being ready to play in the NHL." Selected in the second round (49th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Hintz, a Finnish forward, compiled 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) over 70 games for AHL Texas, not including four goals and eight helpers over 22 contests through the 2018 Calder Cup Finals. Dallas ranked no worse than 14th in team scoring the past two seasons, which only adds to the intrigue of picking up Hintz as a late-round draft flier or waiver acquisition.