Stars' Roope Hintz: Seen in walking boot
Hintz was wearing a walking boot Monday, raising doubts about his availability for Game 7 on Tuesday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jim Montgomery didn't mention any concerns in his press conference Monday, but the team is taking Joel L'Esperance on the road in case Hintz is unable to play. The 21-year-old Hintz tallied three goals, two assists and 10 shots through the first six games and has been thriving in a top-six role.
