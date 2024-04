Hintz logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Hintz fed Jason Robertson for a first-period tally to tie the game at 1-1. The 27-year-old Hintz has four goals and four assists over his last seven appearances. For the season, he's up to 65 points, 178 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 77 contests.