Hintz provided a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and five blocked shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Hintz set up a Jamie Benn goal in the third period. December's been kind to Hintz so far -- he has five goals and six helpers, including two on the power play, in eight games. The 26-year-old center is in the middle of another excellent campaign. He's at 13 goals, 22 assists, 69 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 30 appearances, and 10 of his points have come with the man advantage.