Hintz (foot) is expected in the lineup against Tampa Bay for Game 2 on Monday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Hintz was injured blocking a shot in game 1 but appears to be no worse for the wear. The natural winger is set to center the club's third line alongside Corey Perry and postseason darling Joel Kiviranta. For his part, Hintz is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought yet has helpers in each of his previous two outings. For fantasy players looking for low-cost options with potential high upside, Hintz and company could be worth looking at as a stack in DFS contests.