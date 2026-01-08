Hintz scored an empty-net goal on 12 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.

The 12 shots marked a Dallas record for the most by one player in a game since the team relocated from Minnesota, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine. Hintz ended a cold spell as well -- he had been limited to one assist and eight shots on net over his last five contests. The 29-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 33 points, 95 shots, 40 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 39 appearances this season.