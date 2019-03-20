Stars' Roope Hintz: Sets up power-play goal
Hintz registered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Hintz has gotten hot recently, with four goals and a helper in his last five games, as well as 16 hits and 14 shots on goal. He's seeing time on the second line and first power-play unit, which likely helps the 22-year-old Finn be more productive with his minutes. He's accumulated 16 points in 49 games this season, and has averaged 16:35 per game in March compared to 13:32 for the season.
