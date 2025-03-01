Hintz registered four assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Two of Hintz's helpers came on the power play. The Finn has a goal and seven assists across his last five games after going scoreless in the first three contests of February. For the season, he's up to 43 points (11 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-9 rating across 55 appearances. It hasn't been the best of seasons for Hintz, but he's getting into a groove in the second half and should be rostered in virtually all fantasy formats.