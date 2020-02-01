Stars' Roope Hintz: Sitting out Saturday
Hintz (upper body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hintz worked on the second line during morning skate, but he'll miss his second straight game. The 23-year-old has already hit career highs in goals (15), points (24) and power-play points (nine) this year. It's likely Mattias Janmark bumps into the top six in Hintz's place.
