Hintz (undisclosed) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz centered the third line flanked by Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov during Monday's morning skate. The 24-year-old has started the 2020-21 season strong, providing 10 points in as many games. Seven of those points, including two goals, came on the man advantage.