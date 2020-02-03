Hintz (upper body) is expected to play in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Hintz has been skating without limitations for a few days, and because he worked on the top line and second power-play unit during morning skate, he should be good to go against the Original Six opponent. The 23-year-old has a solid scoring touch when healthy, as he's posted 15 goals and nine assists over 42 games this year.